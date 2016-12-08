Sikorsky opens testing facility for Air Force helicopters in Stratford

Sikorsky has inaugurated a new Systems Integration Lab at its Stratford facility to begin testing key systems for the Combat Rescue Helicopter, the new aircraft being built for the U.S. Air Force.

The lab encompasses 2,500 square feet and includes four laboratories for testing avionics, electrical power, electronic flight controls and integrated vehicle diagnostics. Each subsystem will be evaluated independently before progressing to a fully integrated aircraft-representative test configuration.

The integrated experience will closely resemble the actual aircraft and allow the pilot to fly simulated missions to evaluate qualitative performance, such as pilot workload, and have the actual “look and feel” of the aircraft, according to the company.

Sikorsky’s $1.2 billion engineering, manufacturing and development contract with the Air Force includes development and integration of the next generation combat rescue helicopter and mission systems, including delivery of four HH-60W helicopters.

