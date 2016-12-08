Media Horizons moving to new HQ in Norwalk

Media Horizons Inc. is relocating its headquarters to a 12,648-square-foot office at 800 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk. The digital and direct marketing agency is moving from its space at 40 Richards Ave. in Norwalk.

800 Connecticut Ave., Norwalk

The new Media Horizons headquarters is within a 412,000-square-foot property owned by CBRE Strategic Partners U.S. Value 7, a fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors, which bought the property last year for $48.6 million. Its tenants include The Priceline Group’s headquarters and the corporate offices of Omega Engineering.

The CBRE Group team of David Block and Joseph Weaver represented the building ownership in the lease negotiations, while Paul Kauffman and Mark Jacobs of Jones Lang LaSalle acted on behalf of Media Horizons.

Print