Giroux joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management in White Plains

By John Golden

Rye resident Stephanie Giroux has been named regional managing director and team leader for portfolio management in the White Plains office of BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Her appointment was among a number of new hires in the office at 701 Westchester Ave. as the financial firm focuses on growing its presence in key U.S and global wealth markets.

Giroux previously spent five years as a senior investment strategist and regional investment manager at Wells Fargo Private Bank, where she oversaw a team of fiduciary investment professionals and advised high net worth, trust and philanthropic clients on portfolio construction, risk management and investment strategy. She was the head of investments for the law firm group at Citi Private Bank before joining Wells Fargo.

A chartered financial analyst, Giroux earned her bachelor’s degree from Tufts University.

 

 

John Golden
As managing editor of the Business Journals, John Golden directs news coverage of Westchester and Fairfield counties and the Hudson Valley region. He was an award-winning upstate columnist and feature writer before joining the Business Journal in 2007. He is the author of “Northern Drift: Sketches on the New York Frontier,” a collection of his regional journalism.

