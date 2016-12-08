Giroux joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management in White Plains

Rye resident Stephanie Giroux has been named regional managing director and team leader for portfolio management in the White Plains office of BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Her appointment was among a number of new hires in the office at 701 Westchester Ave. as the financial firm focuses on growing its presence in key U.S and global wealth markets.

Giroux previously spent five years as a senior investment strategist and regional investment manager at Wells Fargo Private Bank, where she oversaw a team of fiduciary investment professionals and advised high net worth, trust and philanthropic clients on portfolio construction, risk management and investment strategy. She was the head of investments for the law firm group at Citi Private Bank before joining Wells Fargo.

A chartered financial analyst, Giroux earned her bachelor’s degree from Tufts University.

