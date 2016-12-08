Fairfield County leads state in bank deposits

Fairfield County leads Connecticut in the greatest volume of bank deposits, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s third-quarter state profile.

The FDIC determined that the Bridegeport-Stamford-Norwalk market was home to $47.8 billion in deposits spread among 29 FDIC-insured financial institutions during the third quarter. In comparison, the Hartford metro market had $42.8 billion spread among 30 institutions, while New Haven-Milford metro area had $27.6 billion spread among 25 institutions.

For the state as a whole, there was $103 billion in assets deposited in 42 FDIC-insured banks in Connecticut during the third quarter. Lending was overwhelmingly concentrated on residential and commercial real estate during the quarter, with no lending whatsoever to agricultural borrowers by an FDIC-insured bank.

