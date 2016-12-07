Trump taps Linda McMahon to run U.S. Small Business Administration

By Phil Hall

World Wresting Entertainment co-founder and former CEO Linda McMahon is joining President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet as the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Linda McMahon

McMahon announced the news on her Twitter feed, stating, “Honored to be appointed by President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to serve as head of @SBAgov advocating for our small businesses & entrepreneurs!”

McMahon, a two-time Republican candidate for U.S. Senator and CEO of Women’s Leadership LIVE, a nonprofit encouraging entrepreneurship among women business professionals, initially supported New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s bid for the Republican presidential nomination, McMahon switched her allegiance to Trump, a longtime friend who had made guest appearances at WWE events. She met with Trump last week in New York City to discuss potential participation in his administration.

