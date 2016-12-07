Incoming Xerox CEO: Expect more job cuts

Incoming Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson expects to lay off more workers after the company splits at the end of the year. The Norwalk company has already eliminated 4,800 jobs this year.

Jeff Jacobson. Photo courtesy Xerox

Once Xerox spins off its business process outsourcing unit Conduent, Jacobson – who will ascend from being the Xerox president to become its CEO upon the conclusion of the break-up – told The Wall Street Journal that further measures will need to be taken to secure its future.

“Part of that unfortunately comes from headcount reductions,” Jacobson said. “You want to be a leaner organization.”

The company is expected to have about 39,000 employees after the split; Jacobson declined to say how many jobs could be eliminated. Xerox is hoping to ultimately reduce costs by about $1.5 billion a year.

