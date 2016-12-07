Bellefield Development names Oates managing partner

Bellefield Development Partners, developers of a proposed $500 million development on Route 9 across from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, announced that Mike Oates will join the company as managing partner.

Initial plans for the proposed development, named Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park, include the development of two hotels, a conference center, a freestanding signature restaurant, a spa and culinary-based retail establishments on a 339-acre site.

“Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park’s premier location, right in the heart of the Hudson Valley’s culinary and tourism capital, is second to none,” Oates said. “With the Walkway over the Hudson to our south, FDR’s Presidential Library and Vanderbilt Mansion to our north, Bellefield is perfectly situated to attract companies that want to thrive in an area rich with history and supported by a strong farm-to-table culinary culture.”

Oates is the former CEO of Hudson River Ventures, a small-business investment fund focused on the Hudson Valley.

A rendering of the proposed Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park project.

In his new role with Bellefield Development Partners, Oates will be responsible for overseeing and managing tenant real estate needs, handling government relations and marketing Bellefield to culinary companies.

“We want to bring jobs, investment and opportunities to the area and believe that our property can meet the needs of food and beverage companies looking to grow,” Oates said.

As the former president and CEO of Hudson Valley Economic Development, Oates created the Hudson Valley Food & Beverage Alliance, BioHud Valley and Hudson Valley Advance Manufacturing Center at SUNY New Paltz. He formerly served as vice president and regional director for Empire State Development.

Bellefield Development is an affiliate of real estate firm T-Rex Capital Group LLC, a company that has sourced and invested in proprietary transactions encompassing more than 11 million square feet with a gross asset value of over $2.5 billion.

Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park has been selected as a priority project by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Mid-Hudson Regional Council.

