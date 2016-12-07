Stamford Health opens first practice at new integrated care pavilion

The first of several planned Stamford Health Medical Group practices has opened in the new Stamford Integrated Care Pavilion at 29 Hospital Plaza on the Stamford Health main campus. The first practices available for patients are the SHMG Electrophysiology, Cardiology, and Thoracic Surgery offices on the pavilion’s fifth floor. Over the next several weeks, additional practices and hospital-based services will open.

The 97,000-square-foot pavilion was developed by MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate LLC, a national developer of ambulatory care and medical office buildings. The facility features three levels of clinical offices on top of a 382-parking space deck, all connected to the new Stamford Hospital via a glass enclosed skyway. The project team also included Suffolk Construction and WHR Architects.

When fully operational, the pavilion will provide access to various specialists and services, including colorectal surgery; gynecologic/oncology; additional heart and vascular services including cardiac surgery, structural heart program and cardiac testing; imaging and lab services; infectious diseases; internal medicine; neurology; obstetrics; physical medicine; pulmonary function testing and urology. Stamford Health’s wound care and hyperbaric medicine center will move to the ICP in January.

