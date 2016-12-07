Harvest Hill Beverage Co. acquiring Nutrament from Nestlé

Harvest Hill Beverage Co. has reached an agreement to acquire the dairy-based energy brand Nutrament from Nestlé HealthCare Nutrition Inc., its second brand acquisition from Nestlé. Terms and conditions of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Stamford, Harvest Hill was formed in June 2014 by Brynwood Partners VII LP of Greenwich to acquire the Juicy Juice brand from Nestlé USA Inc.

Nutrament, founded in the 1960s, is sold primarily on the East Coast, Canada and the Caribbean islands.

“Including this acquisition, which we expect to close by year end, the firm will have acquired 47 brands from 18 different corporate sellers,” noted Brynwood Partners COO Ian MacTaggart.

On Nov. 1, Brynwood Partners announced that Harvest Hill acquired the beverage manufacturing assets of Faribault Foods Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Faribault Foods’s beverage assets include a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Elk River, Minnesota. The plant serves as the leading private label supplier and contract manufacturer of pouch products to leading beverage brands. Its customer base includes “Sunny Delight, Juicy Juice and Back to Nature, among others, which sell to a blue-chip group of grocery retailers, wholesalers and super centers,” according to a press release.

