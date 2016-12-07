UConn to defy Trump policies on illegal immigrants

The president of the University of Connecticut has announced that the school will defy any new Trump Administration policies that would call for the investigation and arrest of illegal immigrants in the student body.

UConn President Susan Herbst said the University of Connecticut Police Department will not arrest illegal immigrant students based on administrative warrants issued by federal agencies including the Immigration and Customs Enforcement division of the Department of Homeland Security. Herbst added that the school will continue to admit illegal immigrants as students.

“UConn is doing those things which are the essential elements of the sanctuary policies that have been adopted in several large U.S. cities,” Herbst said. “Those elements include: law enforcement policies that do not question the immigration status of those who seek police assistance, law enforcement not detaining individuals based on civil immigration holds, confidentiality of records that include immigration status, and the issuance of photographic identification to facilitate access to services.”

