AAA franchise to cease offering DMV-related services in Fairfield, New Haven counties

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that AAA Northeast, the franchise serving Fairfield and New Haven counties, will discontinue offering DMV-related licensing and ID card renewal services after December 31.

“The department’s responsibility is first and foremost to the general public,” DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra said. “We need to maintain service levels while controlling costs. As such, we cannot subsidize a private organization’s provision of DMV services if that organization is not willing to find ways to serve the general public.”

The other AAA franchise serving Connecticut, the West Hartford-based AAA Club Alliance, will continue to provide services to the general public at its offices around the state.

