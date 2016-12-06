Norwalk office property sells for $6.5M

A 35,000-square-foot multitenant Norwalk office property at 488 Main Ave. was sold for $6.5 million. Steven Inglese of New Haven Group Inc. represented the seller and procured the buyer.

The property, which is near the Route 7/Merritt Parkway interchange, provides offices to a number of health care and financial services entities. The property recently underwent a renovation and was sold by an entity controlled by Edgewood Capital. The buyer is an unnamed New York-based private investor.

