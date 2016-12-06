Stamford’s 750 E. Main Street sold for $8.1M

Darien-based Forstone Capital LLC has acquired 750 E. Main Street, a 103,367-square-foot Class A office in the Stamford Central Business District, for $8.1 million in an off-market transaction.

750 E. Main Stamford

The 10-story building features six floors of office space and four levels of structured parking. Amenities include food services, a fitness center, conference facility and security. Colliers International Group Inc. handled the transaction.

“This transaction required a buyer who knows the market well and understands that this is a quality asset at a value-driven price,” said Al Gutierrez, an executive managing director at the Stamford office of Collier’s. “We had to move quickly in order for the exit strategy to be beneficial for the seller, and were able to find the right buyer and complete the deal within a 40-day window.”

The property was last sold for $17 million in 2011, when it was acquired by East Main Street Equity Partners LLC, an entity controlled by Aegean Capital LLC. That transaction was notable as the first real estate owned (REO) sale in the Stamford market of a commercial property.

