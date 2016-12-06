Danbury law firm Ventura, Ribeiro and Smith rebrands as Ventura Law

The Danbury law firm of Ventura, Ribeiro and Smith has changed its name to Ventura Law, effective immediately. The firm will continue to operate with the same attorneys and staff.

“Every client deserves to be treated with compassion and integrity, and to have their voice heard in the legal system,” CEO Augie Ribeiro said. “This was the guiding principle of our founding partner, Americo Ventura, who still practices by these values today, almost 60 years after first opening his doors. By changing our name to Ventura Law, we hope to continue to inspire these values and honor his legacy as we grow into the future.”

Under Americo Ventura’s guidance, the firm has grown in both size and diversity. Today it consists of 15 attorneys and operates four offices in Connecticut and New York. The firm has been involved in a number of notable national cases, including representing victims of the BP oil spill disaster, the World Trade Center attacks and families of those killed as a result of the General Motors ignition switch defects.

