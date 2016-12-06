Lembo announces new web tool to offer more state salary info

Comptroller Kevin Lembo today announced the launch of the “OpenPayroll” portion of the OpenConnecticut website, designed to provide the public with real-time access to state financial information.

OpenPayroll provides up-to-date compensation data biweekly for every state employee, including salaries and overtime pay, instead of updating that information only once annually as had been done in the past, Lembo said. It will also allow more comprehensive search options to dig deeper into the data, as well as improved data export functions to aid in external analysis, he added.

OpenPayroll can be accessed here.

Print