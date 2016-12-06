Groundwork Hudson Valley names Griswold executive director

Groundwork Hudson Valley, a Yonkers-based nonprofit, has named Brigitte Griswold as its executive director. Griswold will begin with the organization on Jan. 1.

Prior to her new position, Griswold worked for 13 years as director of youth engagement programs at The Nature Conservancy. Her work received awards from the Conservation Fund’s National Forum on Children and Nature, the Disney Worldwide Conservation Fund, the Edison Award Honoring Innovation and Innovators, the US2020 STEM Mentoring Awards for Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships and The Nature Conservancy’s Conservation Achievement Award.

Brigitte Griswold

“Brigitte brings incredible credentials to the team and I know, together, we will continue to make a measurable difference in providing a greener and more sustainable Yonkers,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

Robert Baron, Groundwork president and board chair, said he and the board of directors look forward to working with Griswold to continue improving lives in Yonkers and the Hudson Valley.

Griswold replaces Rick Magder, who led Groundwork Hudson Valley for nearly 17 years. Magder is going to head the Fairmount Park Conservancy in Philadelphia.

Groundwork Hudson Valley is an environmental justice nonprofit that works with communities to improve their physical and social environment. The organization’s initiatives include partnering with the City of Yonkers in daylighting the Saw Mill River to create Van der Donck Park and Science Barge, an off-the-grid floating farm on the Yonkers waterfront. Groundwork is set to break ground in 2017 on the Yonkers Greenway, a path for walking and bicycling in South Yonkers.

