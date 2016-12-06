Resale and consignment retailer opens in Stratford

A new independently owned resale and consignment retailer is set to open for business on Friday in Stratford.

Renee’s Resale Outlet at 1436 Barnum Avenue is being billed as a “boutique-like” operation where women’s and young adult clothing – both new, gently used and vintage – will be available for both immediate purchase and consignment pricing. The store is owned by Renee Mizrahi, who operated Stratford’s Spotless Laundromat with her sister Vivian from 2004 to 2015.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Stratford Mayor John Harkins is scheduled for today at 4 p.m. The new store will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

