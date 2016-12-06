Ann’s Place names new chief

Ann’s Place, a Danbury-based cancer support services organization, has named Shannon Cobb as its new president and CEO.

Shannon Cobb

Cobb, a resident of Danbury for the last 15 years, was previously senior vice president of marketing, communications and community impact for United Way of Westchester and Putnam, and was also senior director for community outreach and communications at Volunteer New York!

She is a graduate of Gettysburg College and is an alumni of the Parent Leadership Training Institute in Danbury. For the past 15 years she has been a weekly volunteer with the Jesse Lee United Methodist Church youth ministries in Ridgefield. Cobb replaces Anthony Zeolla, who stepped down from his position in June.

“Ann’s Place has just a handful of paid staff, but we have over one thousand volunteers who are truly the heart of everything that happens here,” Cobb said. “I knew I would feel right at home among so much passion.”

