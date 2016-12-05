NYC developer nabs downtown Stamford complex for $12.5 million

Silverback Development of New York City has acquired a three-building, 92,000-square-foot office complex in downtown Stamford for $12.5 million.

The complex is at 777 Summer St., 773 Summer St., and 612 Bedford St.; tenants include Bankwell Financial Group, Wells Fargo, Edward D. Jones and The First Bank of Greenwich.

Silverback Founder and Managing Principal Josh Schuster noted that the deal is his company’s first outside of New York City.

“As a growing number of people seek to live and work in transit-oriented locales, Stamford has become one of the hottest markets in the tristate area,” he said. “We’re extremely excited to add these properties to our rapidly expanding portfolio.”

