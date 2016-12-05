Temple Court Medical Center building, a three-story, 16,000-square-foot medical office building at 2590 Main St. in Stratford, has been sold to Norwalk-based TimberRidge Associates LLC for an undisclosed amount.
Seller Catherine J. Gong was represented by Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office, which noted that more than 10,000 square feet is available for medical or other office tenants. Neurological Specialists PC occupies the entire second floor of the property in a long-term lease.
Stratford’s Temple Court Medical Building sold to Norwalk firm
By Kevin ZimmermanDecember 5, 2016 No Comment
