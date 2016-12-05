Digital imaging firm Kubtec moving from Milford to Stratford

Medical imaging company Kubtec is relocating its corporate headquarters from Milford to larger premises in Stratford, effective Dec. 6. The company said its new site at 111 Research Drive will more than double its manufacturing capacity and will provide a central location for its manufacturing, research and development, customer service and support, and commercial operations.

Kubtec develops and manufactures imaging products for clinical and research applications using digital X-ray technology as the core platform. Its Mozart System uses proprietary 3-D Tomosynthesis technology to enable breast surgeons to obtain the clearest views of tumors while in the operating room.

“Increased demand for our digital X-ray products means that we have outgrown our old facility,” Kubtec CEO Vikram Butani said. “We chose to remain in Connecticut due to its access to the major markets on the east coast, in addition to its proximity to centers of clinical, technical and academic excellence in the I-95 corridor. Equally importantly, we wanted to retain our team of talented, Connecticut-based staff.

