Xerox names Osbourn CFO

Xerox has named William F. Osbourn Jr. as chief financial officer of Xerox Corp. following the completion of the company’s planned separation into two publicly traded companies at year’s end.

Osbourn, who joins Xerox after a 13-year career at Time Warner Cable that culminated in his serving as co-CFO, began work today at the Norwalk company as CEO of Xerox’s technology business.

The company said the move was made in the wake of the retirement of Leslie Varon, who had served as CFO since October 2015. Varon had been with Xerox for 36 years.

