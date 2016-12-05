Harbor Freight Tools to open first Westchester store

Harbor Freight Tools, a California-based discount tools retailer, has signed a 10-year lease for a 15,000-square-foot retail store that will be built on a razed site at 330-360 Tarrytown Road in White Plains. It will be the first Westchester store for the nearly 40-year-old company, which operates more than 700 stores nationwide.

The deal was announced by RHYS, a commercial real estate firm in Stamford.

RHYS Executive Vice President Jason Wuchiski and Tyler Lyman, RHYS vice president, represented the tenant. The landlord, Granite Associates, was represented by brokers John Williams and David Landes, of Royal Properties in Yonkers.

A one-story former medical building will be demolished by the landlord to make way for a freestanding retail building, according to RHYS.

