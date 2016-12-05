Harbor Freight Tools to open first Westchester store

By John Golden

No Comment

Harbor Freight Tools, a California-based discount tools retailer, has signed a 10-year lease for a 15,000-square-foot retail store that will be built on a razed site at 330-360 Tarrytown Road in White Plains. It will be the first Westchester store for the nearly 40-year-old company, which operates more than 700 stores nationwide.

The deal was announced by RHYS, a commercial real estate firm in Stamford.

RHYS Executive Vice President Jason Wuchiski and Tyler Lyman, RHYS vice president, represented the tenant. The landlord, Granite Associates, was represented by brokers John Williams and David Landes, of Royal Properties in Yonkers.

A one-story former medical building will be demolished by the landlord to make way for a freestanding retail building, according to RHYS.

 

 

 

Print

About the author

John Golden
As managing editor of the Business Journals, John Golden directs news coverage of Westchester and Fairfield counties and the Hudson Valley region. He was an award-winning upstate columnist and feature writer before joining the Business Journal in 2007. He is the author of “Northern Drift: Sketches on the New York Frontier,” a collection of his regional journalism.

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS