Connecticut Parent magazine absorbs Fairfield Parent publication

Publishers Choice Media LLC and Davler Media Group LLC have agreed to fold Fairfield Parent Magazine into Connecticut Parent Magazine beginning with the January 2017 issue. The move, according to Davler CEO David Miller, is being undertaken to better serve both readers and advertisers.

“With the shift from print to digital continuing to expand, we felt that one consolidated publication would be better than splitting the market,” Miller said.

Joel MacClaren, owner of Choice Media and publisher/editor of Fairfield Parent, will oversee the newly combined Connecticut Parent. Miller said negotiations were underway with the magazine’s other two fulltime employees about migrating to Connecticut Parent.

Choice Media is based in Branford, while Davler is in New York City.

