Babington named interim president at Fairfield U.

Lynn M. Babington

Fairfield University has named Lynn M. Babington as interim president, effective Jan. 1 and continuing through June 2017. The school’s current president, Rev. Jeffrey P. von Arx, announced in July that he would leave office on Jan. 1.

Babington has served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the university since 2014. Prior to joining Fairfield University, she was associate professor, assistant dean of graduate programs and director of the doctorate of nursing practice program at Northeastern University’s School of Nursing.

