Former CL&P work station added to state historic register

The former Connecticut Light & Power (CL&P) building at 330 Railroad Ave. in Greenwich has been approved for listing on the Connecticut Register of Historic Places.

330 Railroad Avenue, Greenwich

Built in 1928, the three-story, 30,000-square-foot industrial structure is best known for its Art Deco design. CL&P used the property as a work station until 2014. The property was sold by Eversource, the successor company to CL&P, this past March to Granoff Architects in Greenwich, which plans to make the building its corporate headquarters. The building is undergoing a renovation to modernize its HVAC, elevator and electric service, and will also feature energy-efficient installations to qualify it for LEED Gold Certification.

Granoff Architects will occupy most of the first floor, with the remaining 17,000 square feet on the second and third floors available for leasing. Newmark Grubb Knight Frank has been hired as the exclusive leasing agent for the property.

