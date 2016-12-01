FuelCell Energy is laying off 96 workers, equal to 17 percent of its workforce, as part of what it described as a business restructuring aimed at reducing costs and aligning production levels with current levels of demand.
The company, whose headquarters are in Danbury, said the job cuts would take place in Danbury, at its North American production facility in Torrington, and at other remote locations.
A personnel-related restructuring charge of approximately $3 million will be incurred in fiscal 2017, it noted, with approximately one half of the charge composed of cash severance costs and the remainder representing non-cash charges.
“Our employees are our most valued assets so the decision to reduce our workforce was not made lightly,” FuelCell President and CEO Chip Bottone said.
Danbury’s FuelCell Energy cutting 96 jobs
By Kevin ZimmermanDecember 1, 2016 No Comment
FuelCell Energy is laying off 96 workers, equal to 17 percent of its workforce, as part of what it described as a business restructuring aimed at reducing costs and aligning production levels with current levels of demand.
About the author
Related Articles
-
-
Fairfield companies dominate list of state’s best workplacesDecember 1, 2016
-
Praxair confirms resumption of merger talks with Linde AGNovember 30, 2016
-
Lord & Taylor wraps up Stamford renovationsNovember 30, 2016
SPOTLIGHT
Siegel Bros. revives century-old family businessNovember 23, 2016
Don Myers, David Nevins, Brad Nevins, Doug Nevins and Jeremy Nevins stand in the space that will soon house Siegel Bros. Marketplace. After decades of dreams and brainstorming sessions, three brothers fromRead more ...
-
Barnes & Noble pairs booze and bestsellers in EastchesterNovember 23, 2016
In an effort to boost foot traffic to its brick-and-mortar shopsRead more ...
-
Rivertowns Square seeks new tenant for planned Mrs. Green’s spaceNovember 23, 2016
The financial woes of Mrs. Green's Natural Markets have left aRead more ...
-
Second Milli Awards honor 22November 22, 2016
Employers need to coach millennials, not manage them,Read more ...
-
IBM sells Somers campus for nearly $32 millionNovember 18, 2016
After announcing plans to vacate its Somers property earlier thisRead more ...
-
Pace Law launches clinic to help food and beverage entrepreneurs past legal hurdlesNovember 16, 2016
A new program from Pace University's Elisabeth Haub School of Law,Read more ...
-
Bush-Holley House campus is aiming for $18.5M fundraising effortNovember 15, 2016
Greenwich’s Bush-Holley House is doubly significant in ConnecticutRead more ...
-
Linda McMahon cited as potential Trump Commerce SecretaryNovember 14, 2016
World Wresting Entertainment co-founder and former CEO Linda McMahonRead more ...
-
Brookfield moving ahead with downtown development after years of inactionNovember 10, 2016
When will Brookfield rebuild its downtown area? For longtimeRead more ...
-
Developer offers backstory on Bridgeport’s Bijou SquareNovember 7, 2016
To an outsider, it would seem that this has been a tumultuous year atRead more ...
Leave a Reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)