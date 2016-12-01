Barnum Financial alliance brings artificial intelligence to 401(k) planning

The Barnum Financial Group has formed a strategic alliance with Dream Forward for a project aimed at making retirement planning easier for employees and employers.

An independent third party providing businesses a 401(k) plan with the first artificial intelligence product built specifically for retirement planning, Dream Forward will offer those plans to its clients while Shelton-based Barnum will provide corporate education and other financial products via its trained financial advisors to Dream Forward’s 401(k) clients.

The artificial intelligence included in the Dream Forward 401(k) plan can also answer employees’ administrative questions and explain confusing financial terms.

“We are already deeply involved in workplace financial education,” said Paul Blanco, founder and CEO of Barnum. “This A.I. technology deepens knowledge about employees’ needs and concerns. Our advisers can specifically address those in a constructive way and make retirement planning easier and more successful. That is the ultimate result that employers want.”

