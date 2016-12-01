Fairfield companies dominate list of state’s best workplaces

Fairfield County-based companies and organizations were a major force in Connecticut Magazine’s 2016 lineup of the best places to work in the state.

Out of the 17 workplaces that made the final cut, eight were either headquartered or had significant operations in Fairfield County: Americares (Stamford, Danbury and Norwalk), AQR Capital Management (Greenwich), Financial Accounting Foundation (Norwalk), Indeed (Stamford), Inspira Marketing Group (Norwalk), Lego (Danbury), Nestlé Waters (Stamford) and Stew Leonard’s (Norwalk and Danbury).

The magazine limited its selections to workplaces employing 50 or more people, which were suggested via reader input. The magazine tartly insisted that “unlike similar articles you may have seen in other publications, there were no fees required to be considered.”

Print