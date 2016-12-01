Rival surveys offer different views of CT life

Is Connecticut a good place to call home? It depends which information source you consult.

Over at 24/7 Wall St., Connecticut places second in a new survey of the states offering the best quality of life. This survey reviewed the local poverty rate, educational attainment and life expectancy at birth to determine each state’s living conditions – and Connecticut’s wealthier communities helped tip the scale to a high ranking that was second only to neighboring Massachusetts.

“Quality of life in the United States is heavily dependent on financial status,” the 24/7 Wall St. report said. “As a consequence, the nation’s best states to live in often report very high incomes. With a median household income of $71,346 a year, fifth highest of all states, Connecticut is the second best state to live in and an especially good example of this pattern.”

But all of that money laying around can create problems, as witnessed in a WalletHub study that placed Connecticut among the top 10 states that were vulnerable to identity theft and fraud. Connecticut tied with the District of Columbia, Florida and Missouri for the most identity theft complaints per capita.

