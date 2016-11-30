Montreign Resort Casino to host vendor outreach events

Montreign Resort Casino, the $1.2 billion casino and hotel being developed in Thompson by Empire Resorts Inc., will host two outreach events in Sullivan and Orange counties for vendors interested in forming partnerships with the 18-story hotel, casino and entertainment complex.

A rendering of Montreign Resort Casino.

The events will both take place on Dec. 7 – one at 10 a.m. at SUNY Sullivan in Loch Sheldrake and another at 3 p.m. at Orange County Emergency Services Center in Goshen.

During the sessions, vendors can meet with representatives from Montreign Resort Casino about opportunities to provide services or supplies.

Once completed in March 2018, Montreign Resort Casino is expected to feature a 90,000-square-foot casino with 2,150 slot machines, 102 table games and a poker room. The 391-room hotel will also be home to garden suites and villas, indoor pools, a spa and a fitness center.

There will also be a nongaming component to the development, which will be known as Adelaar, and includes the Indoor Waterpark Lodge, an Entertainment Village featuring shops, restaurants, movie theater, bowling and outdoor activities including snow tubing, hiking trails, bicycle paths, zip lines.

The complex will also include an 18-hole Monster Golf Club.

Empire Resorts, the company chosen as the casino’s operator in 2014, also owns and operates the Monticello Casino and Raceway near the site for the Montreign Resort Casino.

For more information and a full list of vendors the casino is seeking, visit: https://montreign.com/vendors.

