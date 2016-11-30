Linda McMahon meets Trump to discuss potential cabinet role

Linda McMahon

President-Elect Donald Trump is meeting today with World Wresting Entertainment co-founder and former CEO Linda McMahon to discuss a possible role she could play in his new administration.

Earlier this month, NBC News reported that McMahon was among the candidates being considered to become the next Secretary of Commerce. However, Trump named billionaire investor Wilbur Ross to that post. The Hartford Courant is reporting that Trump’s meeting with McMahon at Trump Tower in New York is among four conferences he is having in relation to building his cabinet.

Among the cabinet-level positions that have yet to be filled that might fit McMahon’s business background are Secretary of Labor and administrator at the Small Business Administration. She has already stated that she is not interested in receiving an ambassadorial appointment.

