Congress plans to cut funding for Black Hawk helicopters manufactured by Shelton-based Sikorsky Aircraft, according to the just-released 2017 draft of the National Defense Authorization Act, which sets policy goals and spending targets for the year that began Oct. 1.
The $618 billion NDAA limits the number of Sikorsky helicopters that the Pentagon can buy next year, providing $976.1 million for 36 Black Hawks, down from the $1.77 billion for 107 Black Hawks that the Defense Department bought this year. The NDAA also authorizes spending on 63 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters in 2017, down from 66 this year; East Hartford-based Pratt & Whitney makes engines for those planes.
The bill reauthorized the two-per-year purchase of Virginia-class submarines and added $85 million to the submarines’ procurement fund; the subs are made jointly by Groton-based General Dynamics Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.
Congress cutting funds for Sikorsky helicopters
By Kevin ZimmermanNovember 30, 2016 No Comment
Congress plans to cut funding for Black Hawk helicopters manufactured by Shelton-based Sikorsky Aircraft, according to the just-released 2017 draft of the National Defense Authorization Act, which sets policy goals and spending targets for the year that began Oct. 1.
About the author
Related Articles
-
-
Panera suddenly closes Newtown store; Darien reportedly nextNovember 18, 2016
-
Development driving impressive growth in SheltonNovember 10, 2016
-
Mattress recycling program saves $1.5 million in disposal costsNovember 9, 2016
SPOTLIGHT
Siegel Bros. revives century-old family businessNovember 23, 2016
Don Myers, David Nevins, Brad Nevins, Doug Nevins and Jeremy Nevins stand in the space that will soon house Siegel Bros. Marketplace. After decades of dreams and brainstorming sessions, three brothers fromRead more ...
-
Barnes & Noble pairs booze and bestsellers in EastchesterNovember 23, 2016
In an effort to boost foot traffic to its brick-and-mortar shopsRead more ...
-
Rivertowns Square seeks new tenant for planned Mrs. Green’s spaceNovember 23, 2016
The financial woes of Mrs. Green's Natural Markets have left aRead more ...
-
Second Milli Awards honor 22November 22, 2016
Employers need to coach millennials, not manage them,Read more ...
-
IBM sells Somers campus for nearly $32 millionNovember 18, 2016
After announcing plans to vacate its Somers property earlier thisRead more ...
-
Pace Law launches clinic to help food and beverage entrepreneurs past legal hurdlesNovember 16, 2016
A new program from Pace University's Elisabeth Haub School of Law,Read more ...
-
Bush-Holley House campus is aiming for $18.5M fundraising effortNovember 15, 2016
Greenwich’s Bush-Holley House is doubly significant in ConnecticutRead more ...
-
Linda McMahon cited as potential Trump Commerce SecretaryNovember 14, 2016
World Wresting Entertainment co-founder and former CEO Linda McMahonRead more ...
-
Brookfield moving ahead with downtown development after years of inactionNovember 10, 2016
When will Brookfield rebuild its downtown area? For longtimeRead more ...
-
Developer offers backstory on Bridgeport’s Bijou SquareNovember 7, 2016
To an outsider, it would seem that this has been a tumultuous year atRead more ...
Leave a Reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)