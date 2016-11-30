CT train and bus passengers to pay higher fares

Just in time for the holidays: The Connecticut Department of Transportation is increasing rail fares starting tomorrow, Dec. 1, and bus fares starting on Dec.4.
Train passengers on the New Haven Line and Shore Line East will see a 6 percent fare increase – including a previously approved 1 percent increase – along with the elimination of the 2 percent discount on Mail and Ride tickets. The four percent discount on the combined monthly rail ticket and unlimited-ride MetroCard is being reduced to 2 percent. For passengers on the CTtransit and CTfastrak bus services, fares are increasing by 16.7 percent, or 25 cents per one-way ride.
In a press statement, the CTDOT defended the fare increases by noting that while opposition to the price hikes was stated at six recent public hearings around the state, “there were no recommendations to cut service.”
By Phil HallNovember 30, 2016
