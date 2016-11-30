Keystone seals deals for 100,000SF in Westchester leases

Keystone Property Group recently completed deals for more than 100,000 square feet of space in new and renewed leases by tenants at its Taxter and Talleyrand Class A office parks in Westchester, according to CBRE Group Inc. in Stamford.

In Keystone’s Elmsford office complex, CBRE brokers said, one of the largest recent transactions was a 17,600-square-foot lease at 555 Taxter Road by the law firm of Pillinger Miller Tarallo LLP, an insurance defense litigation firm. At 565 Taxter Road , Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. inked a 13,448-square-foot lease renewal. At 570 Taxter Road, the Westchester Library System newly leased 14,316 square feet of space.

CBRE said seven new deals were completed at 200 & 220 Talleyrand in Keystone’s 179,000-square-foot office complex on state Route 120 in Tarrytown.

Thomas J. Sklow, vice president of development and leasing at Keystone, in a press release said the company’s improvements to common areas, amenities and building components as part of a multimillion-dollar capital program for its Westchester office buildings “have created best-in-class properties and have helped us attract numerous industry-leading tenants to these buildings.”

“Today’s leading companies and nonprofits recognize the benefits of collaborative working environments,” Sklow said. “They are increasingly seeking out office facilities with the amenities and meeting spaces to enhance employee productivity.”

Headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, Keystone in 2014 bought the Westchester properties, a third office building on Taxter Road and a Stamford office building for approximately $91.5 million from Mack-Cali Realty Corp. as part of its acquisition of Mack-Cali’s tristate office portfolio.

