Lord & Taylor wraps up Stamford renovations

Nearly two years of renovations have been completed at Lord & Taylor’s Stamford location, with a grand reopening event set for tomorrow, Dec. 1, just in time for the holidays.

“Customers will experience a modernized, elevated and grander shopping experience,” said Eileen DiLeo, executive vice president of stores, Hudson’s Bay Co. Department Store Group, which includes Lord & Taylor, Saks, Neiman Marcus and namesake Hudson’s Bay. “They will find a plethora of new brands – many of which are exclusive – and have more options than before in almost every category. Customers will also notice updated fixtures and a new logo on the exterior of the building.”

The renovations began in January 2015. “The Stamford location is one of Lord & Taylor’s earliest standalone branch stores – originally opened in 1969 – and an important location for our company,” DiLeo said.

Though declining to say how much the work cost, she added: “We wanted to create a modernized and seamless shopping experience for today’s customer with a focus on providing inspiring, quick and elevated service. This renovation will allow Lord & Taylor to better service the Fairfield County community through updates in personal shopping, a new concierge service, dressing room technology services and more.”

The store, at 110 High Ridge Road, remains at 157,000 square feet, but otherwise has been almost completely redone. During phase one, which was completed late last year, full renovations were completed on both the lower and upper levels, which received upgrades to flooring and lighting and now include fitting room call buttons connected to headsets worn by staff, in an effort to improve the speed and efficiency of service.

The just-completed second phase focused on the store’s main floor. The ladies’ shoes and cosmetics departments have been expanded respectively from about 3,500 square feet to about 13,000 square feet and from some 2,200 square feet to about 4,500 square feet. New cosmetic brands include Flawless by Friday, Fillerina, Brow Gal and BlowPro, while the massive ladies’ shoes department will now total in excess of 45,000 pairs of shoes, including new brands Kendall + Kylie, H Halston and Fergie Footwear.

The store also has a new beauty “play space” for customers to try different makeups and fragrances, as well as a Rebecca Minkoff “pop-up shop.”

“We’ve also added personal shoppers – three in total, one of whom is focused solely on dresses,” DiLeo said. “She can assist the customer with finding the perfect dress for whatever the occasion, as well as the underpinnings, accessories, and more to finish the look.”

Phase two also saw the addition of a concierge service and a “refresh” of The Signature Café on the upper level.

Some 350 people work at the Stamford store, which DiLeo said is the largest that the chain operates in the county. It also operates stores in Danbury and Trumbull. In addition, HBC operates The Saks Shops at Greenwich in that town, and a Saks Off 5th discount shop at 140 Atlantic St. in Stamford.

