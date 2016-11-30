Mass. solar energy company expands into Conn.

Massachusetts-based solar energy company Solect Energy is expanding its business into Connecticut as a licensed solar provider. Leading the firm’s Nutmeg State charge is newly named Director of Business Development Kent McCord, whose resume includes director of sales and marketing at South Windsor-based Doosan Fuel Cell. McCord will be based in Granby.

“Connecticut has among the highest electricity costs in the country,” McCord said, “and solar is a great way for building owners to reduce utility costs while making their own renewable energy. With a strong Renewable Energy Credit program and attractive financing available from the CT Green Bank, commercial rooftop solar systems are a smart investment in our state.”

Connecticut has installed 265 megawatts of solar energy, ranking it 17th in the country for installed solar capacity. The state is committed to a goal of 20 percent renewable energy by 2020, and is expected to install an additional 900 MW over the next five years.

