Sleepy Hollow Physical Therapy merges with JAG PT

Two physical therapists who had worked together as mentor and student have merged their practices in New York and New Jersey. Sleepy Hollow Physical Therapy is merging with JAG Physical Therapy, based in West Orange, New Jersey.

A JAG spokesman declined to discuss the cost or financing of the merger.

The combined company has 14 offices, including Westchester County locations in Hawthorne, Sleepy Hollow and Yonkers.

Richard Giordano, the mentor, is president and CEO of Sleepy Hollow Therapy. John Gallucci Jr., the student, is president and CEO of JAG.

Gallucci worked at the Sleepy Hollow practice in the 1990s and Giordano has continued to mentor him.

The Sleepy Hollow practice, founded in 1977, has specialized in niches such as hand therapy and pediatric physical therapy.

JAG, established in 2005, is an official partner of the New Jersey Devils hockey team.

The JAG spokesman said the company has expansion plans for Westchester and Rockland counties. It is opening its 15th office in Chatham, N.J. early next year.

