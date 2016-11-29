Salon chain Drybar coming to White Plains

CEO Alli Webb provides a blowout for a client.



Drybar, the California-based chain of salons that solely provides “blowouts” to its clients, will open a store at 1 N. Broadway in White Plains early next year.

Drybar provides professional blowouts, which include shampooing, blow drying and styling. The 1,768-square-foot store will also offer a full line of professional hair styling products and tools and house 11 styling chairs.



“The Central Business District is such a fantastic area that has tons of cool restaurants, cafes and shopping destinations, making it the perfect new home for Drybar,” said Alli Webb, founder of Drybar.

The White Plains Drybar will be the chain’s first salon in Westchester County. Drybar has more than 65 locations across North America, including salons in New York City and Paramus, N.J. The privately held company reported 2015 revenue of $70 million.

Appointments can be booked online at thedrybar.com, through the Drybar iPhone app or by calling 877-379-2279.

