December parking discount announced for Norwalk

The Norwalk Parking Authority is serving up a small slice of Yuletide benevolence with a discounted parking offering during December.

“Discounted parking using your Parkmobile LLC app during the month of December; download the app and enter promo code NORWALK ROCKS in December,” according to a statement on the agency’s Facebook page.

The discount cuts $2.00 from any on-street meter or parking lot pay station in the city. However, the discount can only be applied once during December.

