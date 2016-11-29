December parking discount announced for Norwalk

By Phil Hall

The Norwalk Parking Authority is serving up a small slice of Yuletide benevolence with a discounted parking offering during December.
screen-shot-2016-11-29-at-10-41-10-am“Discounted parking using your Parkmobile LLC app during the month of December; download the app and enter promo code NORWALK ROCKS in December,” according to a statement on the agency’s Facebook page.
The discount cuts $2.00 from any on-street meter or parking lot pay station in the city. However, the discount can only be applied once during December.

