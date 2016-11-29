The Norwalk Parking Authority is serving up a small slice of Yuletide benevolence with a discounted parking offering during December.
“Discounted parking using your Parkmobile LLC app during the month of December; download the app and enter promo code NORWALK ROCKS in December,” according to a statement on the agency’s Facebook page.
The discount cuts $2.00 from any on-street meter or parking lot pay station in the city. However, the discount can only be applied once during December.
December parking discount announced for Norwalk
By Phil HallNovember 29, 2016 No Comment
The Norwalk Parking Authority is serving up a small slice of Yuletide benevolence with a discounted parking offering during December.
About the author
Related Articles
-
-
Panera suddenly closes Newtown store; Darien reportedly nextNovember 18, 2016
-
Norwalk mayor hires second in commandNovember 18, 2016
-
SPOTLIGHT
Barnes & Noble pairs booze and bestsellers in EastchesterNovember 23, 2016
In an effort to boost foot traffic to its brick-and-mortar shops and keep customers in-store longer, Barnes & Noble Inc. opened its first concept store in Eastchester this month, a bookstore completeRead more ...
-
Rivertowns Square seeks new tenant for planned Mrs. Green’s spaceNovember 23, 2016
The financial woes of Mrs. Green's Natural Markets have left aRead more ...
-
Pace Law launches clinic to help food and beverage entrepreneurs past legal hurdlesNovember 16, 2016
A new program from Pace University's Elisabeth Haub School of Law,Read more ...
-
Bush-Holley House campus is aiming for $18.5M fundraising effortNovember 15, 2016
Greenwich’s Bush-Holley House is doubly significant in ConnecticutRead more ...
-
Linda McMahon cited as potential Trump Commerce SecretaryNovember 14, 2016
World Wresting Entertainment co-founder and former CEO Linda McMahonRead more ...
-
Brookfield moving ahead with downtown development after years of inactionNovember 10, 2016
When will Brookfield rebuild its downtown area? For longtimeRead more ...
-
Developer offers backstory on Bridgeport’s Bijou SquareNovember 7, 2016
To an outsider, it would seem that this has been a tumultuous year atRead more ...
-
Take the lead when it comes to money and boundariesNovember 3, 2016
We have an employee who keeps stretching the limits. Asks forRead more ...
-
Five questions for experts who say they can predict election resultsNovember 3, 2016
Just five questions are crucial if you want to predict who willRead more ...
-
Bigelow CEO discusses balancing family and businessOctober 31, 2016
The challenges of balancing family and business — coupled withRead more ...
Leave a Reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)