U.S. News grades 12 nursing homes among best in state

Twelve Fairfield County nursing homes received top grades as the best facilities of their type, according to a new data analysis from U.S. News. In total, 52 Connecticut nursing homes were cited as ranking in the highest echelon of their field.

As in previous years, U.S. News incorporated data ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its list. However, the news site followed a different route to rate the effectiveness of the facilities in its 2016-17 report.

“This reflects a decision 1) to evaluate a nursing home’s performance over time, by averaging monthly data over a year, 2) to place more emphasis on strong performance in medical quality measures by capping overall star ratings of homes with a low rating in this domain and 3) to call attention to homes, by capping their overall star ratings, that deliver only the bare minimum of rehabilitation therapy to most of the residents who receive high levels of rehabilitative services,” said Avery Comarow, a U.S. News writer tasked with announcing the results.

Among the county’s nursing homes, the 28th place ranking for Fairfield’s Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation LLC was the highest. The other county nursing homes and their listings included Shelton’s Bishop Wicke Health and Rehab Connecticut and Garnder Heights Health Care Center Inc. at 34th and 35th, respectively; Bridgeport’s Jewish Senior Services in 42nd; Stratford’s Lord Chamberlain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in 43rd; Danbury’s Glen Hill Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in 44th; Fairfield’s Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in 47th; Greenwich’s Nathaniel Witherell in 48th; New Canaan’s Waveny Care Center in 49th; Norwalk’s Notre Dame Convalescent Home in 50th; Wilton’s Lourdes Health Care Center in 51st; and Stamford’s Edgehill Health Center in 52nd.

