Shelton, E. Hartford radiology practices launch new venture

Advanced Radiology Consultants of Shelton and Jefferson Radiology of East Hartford have formed Charter Radiology Network, a corporate platform through which the two companies plan to improve patient service and quality of care while maintaining a sizable position in the state’s competitive medical imaging market.

Charter Radiology Network’s initial efforts will focus on increasing quality and decreasing costs, which it said may include the integration of back-office management services, including traditional management services organization tasks, billing operations, and IT infrastructure consolidation and augmentation.

The new company will also explore the development and implementation of technologies and processes to improve quality and access through standardized, evidence-based practices, enhanced integration and information sharing, and improved patient experience and empowerment. Jefferson Radiology’s and Advanced Radiology Consultants’ clinical practices will continue to remain independent entities.

In addition to its Shelton headquarters, Advanced Radiology maintains offices in Fairfield, Stamford, Stratford and Trumbull.

Print