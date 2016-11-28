Sound engineers leave New Rochelle for Stamford & NYC

Acoustic Distinctions, a sound and audiovisual engineering firm, has relocated from New Rochelle and split its business operations between offices in downtown Stamford and midtown Manhattan.

The company has leased 1,793 square feet of space at 400 Main St. in Stamford and 2,290 square feet at One Grand Central Place in Manhattan. The company, formerly named Acoustic Dimensions, was headquartered at 145 Huguenot St. in downtown New Rochelle.

The deals were announced by Eric S. Goldschmidt, senior partner of Goldschmidt & Associates in Scarsdale, who represented Acoustic Distinctions in these and the company’s previous commercial lease transactions in Westchester.

The broker said the company chose the two locations to be closer to its customer base, which also has grown nationally in the last two decades.

Representing the owner of 400 Main St. was Andrew Carney, vice president of NAI Signature Group in Darien. Andrew Weisz of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the owner of One Grand Central Place, Empire State Realty Trust.

Goldschmidt & Associates previously negotiated two leases for three full floors at ESRT’s prominent Grand Central office building for Stark Office Suites, headquartered in Rye Brook.

