WWE renews WrestleMania partnership with Snickers

Snickers has renewed its deal with WWE to be the “exclusive presenting partner” of WrestleMania 33. The signature event of the Stamford-based WWE will take place April 2 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl and will be broadcast live on WWE Network.

WWE personalities will be featured in new “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” Snickers commercials, which will air across WWE’s global digital and social platforms, WWE Network, and on WWE’s TV programs “Monday Night Raw” and “SmackDown Live” on USA Network.

The Snickers brand, owned by Mars Inc., will also “take over” WWE’s YouTube channel on the day of the event and will be promoting itself during the four-day fan festival WrestleMania Axxess leading up to WrestleMania, as well as at other WWE live events and via retail promotions and custom digital and social content.

Earlier this year, Snickers’ WrestleMania 32 presenting partnership resulted in more than 1.5 billion impressions for the candy brand across WWE’s and NBCUniversal’s global platforms, including TV integrations, digital and social media, retail activation, and appearances by WWE personalities. WrestleMania 32 was the highest-grossing, most-watched, and most-social event in WWE history, the company said.

