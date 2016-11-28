BNP Associates moves HQ to Fairfield

BNP Associates Inc., a specialized consulting service for the air transportation industry, is moving its U.S. headquarters from Brookfield to Fairfield.

The site of the future Fairfield headquarters for BNP Associates.

The company will be moving to a 5,753-square-foot office space located at 1979-1983 Post Road in Fairfield that was previously a retail building. Angel Commercial LLC represented the tenant in this transaction.

In its move, BNP Associates is downsizing its headquarters space – the Brookfield facility covers approximately 13,000 square feet. The company also has U.S. offices in Dallas, Denver and Tampa plus overseas offices in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Singapore and West Sussex, England.

