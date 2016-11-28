Food Bank for Westchester launches ‘Feed a Family’ campaign

Cindy Carrasquilla of Stop & Shop; Ellen Lynch, president and CEO of the Food Bank for Westchester; state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins; County Executive Robert P. Astorino; Tarrytown Board of Trustee Members Karen Brown and Becky McGovern; and Capt. Giovanny Guerrero, Corps Officer, Salvation Army in Tarrytown launch.

Food Bank for Westchester has launched its “Feed a Family” campaign, an initiative that aims to provide 1,000 holiday meals to Westchester families in need by the end of the year.

As part of the campaign launch, Food Bank officials encouraged community members to participate in the initiative. A donation of $25 will buy a holiday meal for a family of four.



“The holidays are an especially difficult time for families and individuals in need of food assistance. The ‘Feed a Family’ campaign creates an impactful way for us come together and help end hunger,” said Ellen Lynch, president and CEO of the Food Bank for Westchester.



The announcement took place on Nov. 22 at the Salvation Army in Tarrytown. The event also involved handing out turkeys, chickens and other holiday meal ingredients to nearly 100 individuals in need.

“This campaign is not just about giving out turkeys to families; it’s about giving them the opportunity to create their own holiday memories and family traditions,” Lynch said.

For more information or to donate, visit FB4W.org/feedafamily.

