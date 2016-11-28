Toyota to bring hydrogen fuel cell cars to Connecticut

Connecticut is on track to become the second state where hydrogen fuel cell-powered automobiles will be available for sale.

The Connecticut Post is reporting that Toyota will begin selling in late 2017 its alt-fuel Mirai, which has a $58,000 retail price. However, there will also need to be an expansion in hydrogen fueling stations across the state – there is only one in Wallingford, although plans are underway to set up stations in Fairfield County and other parts of Connecticut in conjunction with the retail vehicle rollout.

The Toyota Mirai, the award-winning hydrogran fuel cell powered car. Photo courtesy Toyota

The Mirai won the 2016 World Green Car of the Year Award at this year’s New York International Auto Show and has been widely available throughout Japan and Europe. In the U.S., the Mirai has been sold exclusively in California since the summer of 2015, but as of the third quarter of this year Toyota has only sold 710 cars in this country.

