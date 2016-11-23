Fairfield County has highest gas prices in state

There is good news and not-good news when it comes to Thanksgiving week gas prices: the statewide average is falling, but Fairfield County is the most expensive part of the state when it comes to filling the tank.

According to data from AAA, today’s statewide average gas price for regular is $2.29, down from last week’s $2.31 but higher than the $2.25 average from this time last year. Among the four major metro areas within Connecticut, the Bridgeport-Stamford corridor recorded an average of $2.39, which is slightly higher when compared with the averages in the Hartford metro market ($2.26), the New Haven-Meriden area ($2.25) and the New London-Norwich section ($2.28).

Nonetheless, Connecticut’s gas pump prices are pricier when compared with the national average of $2.13 – but they seem like a bargain compared with the average prices reported in Hawaii ($2.87), California ($2.70), Washington ($2.63), Alaska ($2.61), Nevada ($2.47) and Oregon ($2.45).

