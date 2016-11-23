Danbury mayor starts fundraising for 2018 gubernatorial bid

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is eyeballing another run for statewide office, acknowledging that he is working to raise $250,000 in small contributions in order to secure public financing for a new campaign.

In an interview with the New Haven Register, Boughton stated that he set a January 2018 goal to reach the $250,000 goal, which will provide him with $1.25 million in public funds for a primary race and more than $6.5 million for a general election bid, according to the funding parameters of the Citizens Election Program.

Now in his eighth term as mayor, Boughton made two previous attempts for the Republican gubernatorial nomination: a 2010 bid in which he later accepted the lieutenant governor role in Tom Foley’s unsuccessful campaign, and in 2014 when he suspended his campaign after falling short in his fundraising efforts.

