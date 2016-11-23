CP Westchester to participate in Giving Tuesday

By Aleesia Forni

No Comment

Cerebral Palsy of Westchester plans to raise money toward its programs and services during Giving Tuesday, a movement that aims to promote contributions to nonprofits and community groups following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

CP Westchester aims to raise money for its programs during Giving Tuesday.

Based in Greenwich, Cerebral Palsy of Westchester’s mission is to advance the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with Cerebral Palsy and other developmental disabilities.  The nonprofit organization provides educational services, vocational training, recreation, rehabilitation and advocacy to children and adults in Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a collaborative action celebrated on Nov. 29 through nonprofits, corporations, schools and individuals.
Those interested in joining the initiative can visit http://www.cpwestchester.org/donations.html.

Print

In : Fairfield, Latest News, Nonprofits, Westchester

About the author

Aleesia Forni
Aleesia Forni covers transportation, tourism, nonprofits and residential real estate for the Westchester County Business Journal. She previously worked as a financial reporter for the online newsletter Prospect News. She started with the Westchester County Business Journal in April 2016.

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS