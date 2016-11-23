CP Westchester to participate in Giving Tuesday

Cerebral Palsy of Westchester plans to raise money toward its programs and services during Giving Tuesday, a movement that aims to promote contributions to nonprofits and community groups following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Based in Greenwich, Cerebral Palsy of Westchester’s mission is to advance the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with Cerebral Palsy and other developmental disabilities. The nonprofit organization provides educational services, vocational training, recreation, rehabilitation and advocacy to children and adults in Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a collaborative action celebrated on Nov. 29 through nonprofits, corporations, schools and individuals.

Those interested in joining the initiative can visit http://www.cpwestchester.org/donations.html.

